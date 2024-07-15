Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Drops By 14.2%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,355,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 2,745,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Price Performance

Shares of NWS stock remained flat at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. NWS has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $0.92.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the toll roads, construction, insurance, logistics, and facilities management businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It engages in the development of, investment in, and/or operation of toll roads. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services for the residential, commercial, governmental, and institutional sectors.

