Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Expands By 50.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of ILPMF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

