Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Expands By 50.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance
Shares of ILPMF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.55.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
