Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Drops By 43.0%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

PYOIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 19,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

