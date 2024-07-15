Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Drops By 43.0%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
PYOIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 19,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
