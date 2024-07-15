Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Increases By 84.8%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recruit Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 2,360,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,965. Recruit has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

