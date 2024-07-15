Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Drops By 39.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 157,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

