Short Interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Declines By 23.5%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Richtech Robotics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 284,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

