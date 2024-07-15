Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Drops By 53.5%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

S4 Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCPPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

