Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Drops By 53.5%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
S4 Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SCPPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
S4 Capital Company Profile
