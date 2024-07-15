Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Declines By 26.8%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 8,955,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,177,270. Selina Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.