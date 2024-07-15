Short Interest in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Drops By 22.8%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SNAL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Snail has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Analysts anticipate that Snail will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

