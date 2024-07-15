Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Grows By 55.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of SONM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,588. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

