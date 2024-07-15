Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 22.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 709,747 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

