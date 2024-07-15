Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

