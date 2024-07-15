SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE SIF opened at $3.15 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

