Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 541,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,878. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

