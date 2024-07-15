Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 171,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,309. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

