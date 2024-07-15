Significant Wealth Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,111,000.

IEI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,607. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

