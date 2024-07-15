SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.02.

CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$87,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$87,594.00. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. Insiders sold 648,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,841 over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

