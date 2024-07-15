Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 368,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 161,549 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $6.50.

Similarweb Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Similarweb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 3,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

