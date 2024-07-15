Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 368,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 161,549 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $6.50.
Similarweb Stock Up 8.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Similarweb
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.