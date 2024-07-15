Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Up 3.8%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. 9,673,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,525,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

