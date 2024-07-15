Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SOR stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Get Source Capital alerts:

About Source Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.