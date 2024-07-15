Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SOR stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.
About Source Capital
