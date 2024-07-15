Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Purchases 287,000 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 287,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,225.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Lembit Janes purchased 14,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,590.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Lembit Janes purchased 127,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$23,587.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

CVE:SPA opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.29.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

