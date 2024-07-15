SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.35

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 1304049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

