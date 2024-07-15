Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

