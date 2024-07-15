STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

