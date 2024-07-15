Standpoint Research Increases Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$42.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Standpoint Research from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.50.

TSE SCR opened at C$32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.60. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$37.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

