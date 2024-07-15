Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. 209,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,929. The firm has a market cap of $346.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

