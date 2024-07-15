Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $132.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Get DexCom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in DexCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 719.6% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.