StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

