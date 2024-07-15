StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SENS stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
