StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

SENS stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.