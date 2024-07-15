StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $876,681.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

