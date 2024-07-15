StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $78.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.