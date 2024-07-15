StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.8 %

NAII stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.