StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
