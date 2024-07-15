StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.