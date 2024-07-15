StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

