StockNews.com Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.