StockNews.com Upgrades NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NNN opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

