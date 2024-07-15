Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $133,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,822 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.29. 134,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

