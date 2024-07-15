Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $159.56. 5,379,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

