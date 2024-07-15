Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 17 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $16.23 on Monday, hitting $658.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,072. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.58 and a 200 day moving average of $630.55.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

