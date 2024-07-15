STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $88.27 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.96 or 0.99800794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00070734 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04484819 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,448,757.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.