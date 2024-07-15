Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of LRN opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. Stride has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stride by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

