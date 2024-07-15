SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 6%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 114,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 295,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

