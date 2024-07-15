Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 28,000 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,108. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

