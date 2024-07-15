Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,884 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
ODFL traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.22. 1,876,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
