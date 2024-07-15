Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 100,925 Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Sinclair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 308,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

