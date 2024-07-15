Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,274 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,512 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

