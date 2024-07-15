Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,467,107 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,467,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,712,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,396,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,409,562. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

