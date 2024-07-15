Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 37,705 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,895. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

