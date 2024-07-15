Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Novavax by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novavax by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NVAX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.