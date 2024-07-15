Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after buying an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

